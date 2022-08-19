Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House of the Dragon, the multimillion pound Game of Thrones prequel show, is just days away from its release date.

Set during the ‘Dance of Dragons’ – a bloody civil war which nearly wiped out all Targaryens and their dragons – the series will take place around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

It will explore the fiery history of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, as chronicled by George R.R. Martin in his book Fire & Blood.

Here’s what we know about the show so far, including release date, cast, and what it’s about.

House of the Dragon release date and how to watch in the UK

House of the Dragon will premier in the US on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

However, due to time zones, it won’t be available to UK viewers until the early hours of Monday morning (August 22).

The show will be aired on HBO in the United States and Sky Atlantic in the UK. It will be available to watch on NOWTV, where new episodes will be streamed weekly.

You can subscribe to a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, with a seven day free trial. You can also stream every episode of Game of Thrones, from Season 1-8, on NOWTV.

Who has been cast in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon?

The House of the Dragon cast includes former Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith, who will play Daemon Targaryen. Emma D’Arcy will be Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Milly Alcok will play a younger version of her.

Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans (Harry Potter) will play Otto Hightower.

Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon (AKA the Sea Snake), Olivia Cooke will be Alicent Hightower, and Eve Best is Rhaenys Velaryon.

Outlander star Graham McTavish has also joined the cast as Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

No stranger to period costumes, the Scottish actor played Dougal Mackenzie in Outlander, Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, and Sigismund Dijkstra in The Witcher.

What is House of the Dragon about? Plot and will Game of Thrones characters return?

House of the Dragon is based on A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which documents the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros.

It is set more than two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, during the reign of Targaryen King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). So, no, sadly, that means we won’t see Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, or Tyrion Lannister in the series.

House of the Dragon will centre around the war over who will succeed Viserys as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, which is known as the ‘Dance of Dragons’.

The powerful houses split into two factions over who should sit on the Iron Throne – named the greens and the blacks. The blacks support Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the first born child of Viserys who he names as his chosen heir.

While the greens support the claim of Aegon Targaryen, King Viserys’ eldest son with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Key players include Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the “rogue prince” and younger brother of King Viserys, who believes he has a claim to the Iron Throne.

Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent Hightower are also significant characters, part of one of Westeros’ most ancient and powerful houses.

And House Velaryon, led by the ‘Sea Snake’ Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), is another major contender in the events that unfold.

House of the Dragon Comic-Con trailer breakdown and how to watch

An extended House of the Dragon trailer was released at Comic-Con in July this year. You can watch it on YouTube or on House of the Dragon’s social media accounts.

It teases tensions over the Iron Throne which will be key to the first season’s plot – from Daemon Targaryen’s claim, to the power struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

We see a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) enter the throne room of King’s Landing and walk towards the Iron Throne.

King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) voiceover says: “The dream...was clearer than a memory. And I heard the sounds of thundering hooves, splintering shields and ringing swords, and I placed my heir upon the Iron Throne. And all the dragons roared as one.”

This is referencing King Viserys’ choice to name his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra as heir to the throne. But not everyone is happy about this decision – with many questioning whether a woman should rule.

We see Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in his Targaryen armour at a tournament as Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) asks: “Who else would have a claim?”

Otto Hightower replies: “The first born child.” To which Lord Strong says: “Rhaenyra? No queen has ever sat the Iron Throne.”

We cut to Coryls Velaryon (Steve Touissant), who says: “The King has an heir. Daemon Targaryen.” King Viserys then says: “I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter.”

Later, Viserys tells Daemon he has decided to name a new heir, to which Daemon responds: “I’m your heir.” We see a young Daemon Targaryen approach the Iron Throne to be stopped by a guard with a sword.

There is a shot of Ser Cristen Cole (Fabien Frankel), a member of the Kingsguard who has a crucial role in the Dance of Dragons.

Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was, tells her husband Corlys Velaryon that Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged: “Knives will come out”.

Then, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) tells Viserys: “You are the king. Your first duty is to take a new wife.”

"Do you think the realm will ever accept me as their queen?” asks a young Rhaenyra. We see the lords of the realm bending the knee – presumably to Rhaenyra as the chosen heir.

Rhaenys Velaryon says: “A woman would not inherit the Iron Throne because that is the order of things.” An older Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) replies: “When I am queen I will create a new order.”

We see Daemon Targaryen on a battlefield, presumably during his conquest of the Stepstones islands, and then with his dragon Caraxes.

“Targaryens are closed to gods than to men,” says a young Rhaenyra. Then we hear Alicent Hightower say: “If Rhaenyra comes into power, she could cut off any challenge to her succession.”

There is a shot of a Velaryon blade, which fans believe is the same dagger which Arya Stark uses to kill the Night King.

"I am to inherit the Iron Throne,” says Rhaenyra, “She will block my way” – referring to Alicent.

In the trailer’s climax, Alicent Hightower brandishes the dagger, and lunges towards Rhaenyra, shouting: “Where is duty? Where is sacrifice?” Rhaenyra says: “Now they see you as you are.”

The final moments of the trailer are a close-up of a dragon’s face – perhaps Vhagar – as it growls and fire blooms over a Targaryen sigil.

Who are the showrunners for House of the Dragon?

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who were showrunners for Game of Thrones, will not be returning to the helm of House of the Dragon.

But there will be some familiar faces from Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik – who directed fan favourite episodes like Hardhome and Battle of the Bastards – will be showrunner alongside writer Ryan Condal (Hercules, Colony) who is good friends with George R.R. Martin.