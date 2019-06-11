How keen Edinburgh cooks can create the vibrant flavour of Mexico with new cookery class

Home cooks looking to spice up their summer can now discover the true flavours of Mexico with the introduction of a brand new course at Edinburgh New Town Cookery School.

Launching on 7 July, the one day Taste of Mexico cookery course will take attendees on a culinary journey around the various regions of the country, covering everything from corn tortillas to chocolate chile cake.

Budding chefs will have the opportunity to savour fish ceviche and prawn tostastas from Baja California, try their hand at creating carnitas from the state of Michoacán and discover the power of dried chilies, salsas, masa and spices.

The course has been created by ENTCS Vice Principal Annette Sprague, who brings a unique perspective to the cuisine after classically training at Le Cordon Bleu and growing up in California.

Annette said: “The Taste of Mexico course will not only teach people how to cook a number of mouth-watering Mexican dishes but will also demonstrate the diversity of flavours and tastes across different regions.

“We will look at everything from why dried chiles are the workhorses of most Mexican dishes to whether they really do eat grasshoppers in Oaxaca. Fundamentally, we will show that there is so much more to Mexican food than just chips and salsa!”

The first Taste of Mexico course takes place on Sunday 7 July, with further dates to be added later in the year. Further information on Edinburgh New Town Cookery School and the full calendar of courses is available at https://entcs.co.uk

