'Humans of Porty' photo exhibition to tell local stories in Portobello

Schoolchildren on a beach, a beautiful sunrise, and a People’s Vote campaigner. These images all have one thing in common: they are part of the Humans of Porty exhibition by photographer Vicki Watson, opening on 7 September at the Skylark cafe.

Vicki Watson started the Humans of Porty project in May 2018, inspired by the popular photo series Humans of New York. “It was a lightbulb moment,” she said of the idea for the project. “I just thought hey, that would be a lovely idea. And then it got quite a bit of traction.” The project has been a way for Ms Watson, 46, to learn how to approach people and introduce herself, and how to take photographs off the cuff. She started taking photographs “to escape from boredom” at first, but soon discovered that she loved the activity and had a talent for it. The Humans of Porty exhibition is part of Porty Art Walk, which runs 7-15 September.

Humans of Porty aims to tell personal stories

A Portobello local poses for Ms Watson's camera.

The Humans of Porty exhibition at Skylark cafe.

A People's Vote supporter in Portobello.

