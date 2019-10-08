“I am still a travel agent, and I want to help” - former Thomas Cook manager to work for free in Edinburgh offering advice to customers seeking refunds

A FORMER Thomas Cook manager has volunteered his time to help customers claim refunds for their cancelled holidays since the company's crash.

Paul Morgan, who worked with the travel agency for 19 years, said he felt “sick, devastated and numb” when he found out the company went bust last month.

Thomas Cook in Cameron Toll is now permanently closed.

But he has since decided to continue working, unpaid, to make sure his former customers receive their deserved refunds since the company’s financial collapse.

“I am still a travel agent, and I want to help,” he said.

“I couldn’t just walk away from it. The customers were given the same notice as we were, so I just think it’s fair to still help them.

“I love my job and I want to keep helping where I can.”

With permission from Costa Coffee, Paul and a couple of his former colleagues will be setting up their own make-shift advice hub outside the cafe in Cameron Toll shopping centre on Friday.

They will be equipped with iPads and tablets to help former Thomas Cook customers either complete or give advice on their claim forms from 10am until 2pm.

Paul said some of the customers at the Cameron Toll branch were visually impaired and others weren’t particularly tech savvy so he wants to make sure they can be supported as much as they need to be through the refund process.

“I am offering to help any customer that has been affected by this crisis where I can,” he continued.

“For some people who paid for a holiday package through Thomas Cook it’s a simple form which I can help fill out. For others who, lets say, only booked a flight through the company, it’s slightly different, but I can still help and advise customers on how they can get their money back.”

The father-of-two not only lost his job, but his family holiday to Turkey amid the company’s crash.

But the former long-term Thomas Cook employee isn’t holding any grudges and continues to carry out his duties as a manager.

“It’s been really emotional, and I am still coming to terms with it to be honest. But we still have a duty to our customers, to see them through till they are also sorted,” he said.

“We didn’t have much choice on that Monday morning when there was a call made about the company closing. We just suddenly weren’t there for our customers to go to for help, so that’s why I am doing this.”

Paul said his colleagues are all in the same boat since the company crash.

“We have opportunities that we are all looking at, but nothing is black and white at the moment. We have had to move on pretty quick from it all, we have families to support and bills to pay, but I am sure things will work out for us.

“It has just been devastating, but I am still determined to help those customers get what they need.”

To find more about claiming a refund in relation to Thomas Cook visit: https://thomascook.caa.co.uk/refunds