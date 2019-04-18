‘I assure those struggling there is hope’; Edinburgh charity Steps to Hope celebrates one year

Richard Roncero’s life has seen him reach unimaginable lows, with him sleeping on the streets and struggling with drug addiction, admitting at that point in his life he wanted to die.

He fought his addiction for more than a decade believing he could tackle his illness alone.

Steps to Hope' volunteers wishing service user Scott Forbes good luck for his time in rehab.

The 35-year-old said: “Really I have been homeless for my whole life. I used to sofa surf or stay at a girlfriend’s house but I did end up on the streets for a while. I was dying slowly and I actually wanted to die. I had no purpose in life and I just turned to using substances.

“I was doing cocaine daily because I didn’t know what else to do and I even spent a short time in prison for an assault.”

But it was when speaking to a recovering addict that it dawned on him he needed help to turn his life around.

After going through a rigorous rehab programme he decided to use his devastating experience to give something back to those who find themselves on the streets or struggling with addiction in Edinburgh.

Dunfermline's Kallum Higginbotham helps out at Step to Hope's Monday's Munchies event every fortnight.

Richard decided he wanted to help the homeless a number of years ago by providing Santa sacks filled with essentials to those sleeping rough on Christmas Day in the city centre.

Last year the efforts accumulated enough items to hand out 60 sacks and it was at this point he knew he wanted to do more. This is when the charity Steps to Hope was founded and one year on, a team of dedicated volunteers has helped hundreds of people who are sleeping rough or suffering with addiction, whether that be alcohol, drugs or gambling.

The charity offers to chaperone service users to recovery meetings and helps pay for accommodation for those who face the three-month wait to go to rehab at the Lothians and Edinburgh Abstinence Programme (LEAP).

A weekly event called Monday’s Munchies was also introduced by Steps to Hope volunteers in September last year for people to get out of the cold and get home-cooked meals at St Columba’s by the Castle Resources Company. The gathering has grown rapidly in a matter of months rising from just a handful of users to now attracting 30-50 people each week.

The charity’s profile is constantly rising with local businesses now offering their support with Mac Cleaning Services paying the rent to host Monday’s Munchies. Piecebox Cafe kindly donates soup for service users while Margo from The Hair Lounge also provides free haircuts once every four weeks. Dunfermline midfielder Kallum Higginbotham has also joined the team of volunteers helping out at Monday’s Munchies every other week.

Steps to Hope now boasts more than 40 volunteers with half of that number in recovery meaning they have valuable first hand experience of the circumstances service users find themselves in.

Richard has been clean now for four years and three months and says speaking to a recovering addict was the key to changing his life for the better.

“Speaking to someone who has been in my position meant everything to me,” he said. “It showed me that I could change and I had something to aim for.

“My first day in rehab was the first time I’d been clean since I was 15. Living on the streets is a scary experience. Addiction kills. There is no judgement in what we do at Steps to Hope because we’ve been there before.

“It is heartbreaking to see people sleeping on the streets of Edinburgh, feeling as though they have no support or solution to get them out of the situation.”

Richard now works full-time as a groundsman and is a proud home owner which he shares with his 16-year-old daughter Courtney – who is now the secretary of Steps to Hope.

He said: “Courtney has been on this journey with me. She has seen me at my worst and I knew I needed to get better for her. She named the charity and I sometimes can’t believe how my life has transformed so much in a short space of time.”

It is hoped more local businesses will help finance the vital support Steps to Hope provides for hundreds of people.

His spare time is filled by attempting to raise the profile of the charity including waking up at 5.30am up to three times a week to buy coffees for people sleeping rough.

Richard’s dream for the charity is to open its own hostel meaning they can accommodate a number of people while waiting for rehab. But he admits to having to pinch himself at how much the charity has grown in just 12 months.

He said: “We have surpassed anything I was expecting when we launched. I’m pleased that I can use my negative experience as a positive to assure those going through a turbulent time that there is hope for them.”