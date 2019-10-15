'I lost everything when my baby was born' - Edinburgh father suffered poor mental health after feeling pressure from society to have children

James Maynard, 41, said his wife was due to have twins but the couple's journey started with heartbreak when his son's sibling died at birth.

James said he felt pressured by society to have a child aged 36 because it was viewed as the next big milestone.

James Maynard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on: "I'd had a great life, I travelled a lot, met a lot of my celebrity idols, got the car I wanted, had a dream wedding with no expenses spared and even got a dog. I felt that having a baby was the only thing I hadn't done, and it was what I was supposed to do next."

James's wife of 11 years, who he calls Lucy (her real identity is protected), became pregnant with twins and, while James was happy about the impending arrival, he felt anxious about losing his control and ability to do anything he wanted, whenever he wanted.

He said: "I felt as if my life was going to disappear."

'I Often Thought About Ending My Life'

The couple were both 36 when Lucy gave birth but she lost one of the twins.

Following the birth of their first child, who he calls Oliver (real identity protected), Lucy began noticing changes in James's mood - he became reckless and didn't seem to care.

James said: "I'd just about given up on everything, my anxiety was through the roof and I often thought about ending my life."

His battle with his mental health began to affect his relationship with his child and sometimes he'd get angry and lose his patience.

He said: "I had a rough childhood, which has caused some deep-rooted issues - I feel like I am reliving my childhood through my children now."

The couple struggled with finances, vital decisions were not being made and they made a number of bad choices. James says he felt like their relationship had come to a "standstill."

James said: "I expected to have less money and less time for myself, but I was never prepared for the mental difficulties that followed. I liked being spontaneous and a little bit wild, so being dropped into a routine and having to share my life with a child was quite difficult.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that I was now a father, and I was my child's world - and ultimately, they were mine. I wanted to be the best dad that I could be."

James sought help fro his GP for his mental health, but he declined to go any further when they only offered a three-month trial on antidepressants.

He says he felt like he was being fobbed off and didn't want to rely on medication to feel better.

He turned to a mental health charity who told him his needs were "too complex," which lead him to a psychologist.

He waited for 18 months to be seen, and when he finally felt like he was making progress, Lucy fell pregnant with their second child and James had to give up his sessions with his psychologist.

While James is still battling with his mental health, things are easing up and he is committed to being the best father to his two children, aged two and four.