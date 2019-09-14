Ian Rankin: My wife helps me when I have a panic attack

Novelist Ian Rankin has said that he still suffers from panic attacks but is helped by his wife to “find a way through”.



The crime writer from Edinburgh, who created the Inspector Rebus series said that he experienced intense moments of anxiety when he felt his life was going nowhere.

He said that his wife, Miranda Harvey, had helped him through tough times when he was younger and learn how to deal with the attacks.

"My wife was a huge help in helping me understand what I was going through... even now I get the occasional panick attack but I know what to do. When you have your first one your terrified and you think you're dying. Now I know, 'Oh that's what that is and this is how I deal with it," he said.

Rankin said he has experienced online abuse. "There's lots of nastiness online and you can't take it to heart, you just walk away from it."

Rankin was speaking as a guest for a community mental health show on Radio Stafford.