Iconic artwork of James Bond legend Sean Connery could sell for £23,000 at Los Angeles auction

A RARE original painting advertising the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice – featuring Sir Sean Connery – is expected to fetch £23,000 at auction today.

The iconic artwork, by American poster illustrator Robert McGinnis, shows Connery surrounded by a bevy of eight bikini-clad women.

The 18.5 x 27 inch artwork was used on posters and the soundtrack album for the film, in which Bond travels to Tokyo after a series of space-jackings threaten to create a third world war.

It will go under the hammer at Bonhams’ Science Fiction and Fantasy in Film sale in Los Angeles, with an estimate of £15,000-23,000,

Catherine Williamson, Director of Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia, said: “Sean Connery is regularly voted as the public’s favourite James Bond and posters for the Bond films in which he starred are always popular with collectors.”

Connery's son recently revealed he was moving to Edinburgh - a stone's throw from where his dad used to deliver milk when he was younger.

Actor and director Jason Connery has moved to the Capital with partner, Irish singer Fiona Ufton.