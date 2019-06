Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, what at first glance may have looked like a bit of fun, really was a huge challenge. Children aged 10 and over walked 6.5 miles - many taking part in their first charity event - women and men walked half and full marathons and a few completed a double marathon 52.4 miles, all starting at midnight. Now in its 23rd year, Walk the Walk has raised over £21.5 million in Scotland.

