Edinburgh-based rower Jamie Douglas-Hamilton will compete in The Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon in Perthshire - known as The Quad - on Saturday to raise money for the Scottish charity Mary's Meals.

Jamie's late grandfather, the 14th Duke of Hamilton, and Scotland's premier Duke, flew over Everest in 1933.

Intrepid adventurer Jamie Douglas-Hamilton

The extreme challenge involves Jamie and his teammate swimming almost a mile, running 15 miles over seven Munros, kayaking seven miles and cycling 34 miles round Loch Tay.

Jamie said: “I have always wanted to take part in The Quad as it is one of the most extreme fitness challenges in Scotland. The fact that they encourage participants to fundraise for such an amazing charity has propelled me into signing up this year.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to it as I’ve heard that as well as being challenging, it is an exhilarating and fun event and it’s set in one of the most stunning locations in the UK. I think knowing that my efforts will benefit hungry children will help spur me on too.”

Child in Malawi receiving Mary's Meals.

In 2014 he was part of a team that set two Guinness World Records by rowing 5,000 miles across the Indian Ocean.

Mary's Meals, founded in Argyll in 2002, now operates globally and aims to provide a daily meal in class to hungry children.

It has grown from feeding 200 children in Malawi, to now reaching more than 1.8 million around the world in 19 countries

Participants taking part in The Quad

Emma Hutton, head of grassroots engagement at the charity, said that The Quad has raised more than £400,000 for Mary’s Meals over the years

Ms Hutton said: “Thanks to the kindness of those who donate or fundraise, children who might otherwise be working in fields, or begging on street corners for their next meal, can instead be sitting in classrooms with full stomachs."

It costs £15.90 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a year, with 93p from every £1 going directly to its feeding programmes.

