Irvine Welsh's work branded 'barely literate monkey gibberish' in spoof BBC Scotland travel show

Irvine Welsh and Trainspotting have been lampooned in a spoof BBC Scotland travel show.

The Scot Squad spin-off sees Commissioner Cameron Miekelson recreate the iconic start of Danny Boyle's Trainspotting by reciting his own "Choose Life" mantra while running along Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The famously self-obsessed officer, who has been given his own Michael-Palin style show The Chief Does Edinburgh, describes Trainspotting as "bafflingly successful but bang average" in an episode where he reveals his own ambitions to publish a children's novel on the fictional character Cammy The Police Dog.

The Chief's official Twitter account posted a message to Welsh today to highlight its "love letter" to the author.

BBC Scotland launched the first three instalments of the travelogue, which saw Miekelson explore Edinburgh's culture, history and geography, on the iPlayer last night to coincide with the final episode of the police "mockumentary" series Scot Squad.

READ MORE: Scot Squad police chief takes aim at Edinburgh in new BBC Scotland travel series

In a rant about the Edinburgh-born author, Miekelson said no writer had given the fictional underbelly of the city a "bigger shot in the arm" than Welsh - but described his writing as "barely literate monkey gibberish."

He describes another Welsh novel, Filth, which focuses on a racist, misogynist, homophobic and psychotic Edinburgh detective, as a "barely literate stream of quasi-pornographic musings purporting to be a novel about the Scottish police force."

Puffing his way along Princes Street, Miekelson, who is played by Jack Docherty, states: "Choose life, choose a job, choose a career in the police, choose 12-year-old single malt whisky, choose underwear from M&S, choose after-dinner speaking with Gavin Hastings, choose not to get addicted to heroin, choose law."

The same episode of The Chief Does Edinburgh saw Miekelson clash with crime writer Ian Rankin in The Oxford Bar after suggesting the writer has to make up nonsense about crime in the city in order to sell his books, telling him: "The worst that happens in this town is double parking."

To Rankin's increasing irritation, he adds: "As far as I can make out you can write 25 books that are all the same and keep publishing them."

Introducing the series, Miekelson states: “I’ve walked these streets as bairn, boy and bobby. So the BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation, demanded that the BBC, Britain’s best copper, be your guide. Old New Town, my town, I’ve seen it all and now I’m going show you it all. Welcome to Edinburgh, chief of capitals.”

Speaking about the spin-off earlier this week, Docherty said: “When we first talked about doing a spin-off, I was initially reluctant to do it, as I just couldn’t imagine him out of his uniform.

“But then we found a uniform for presenting the show. A black turtleneck sweater and a camel hair coat are the sort of things he would think he looks great in, but he actually looks like a gangster. We did a lot of filming of him strolling around as a ‘King of Edinburgh’ and generally being an arse.”