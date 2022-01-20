Jack Brown was last seen at 4.15pm on Thursday, January 20, in Preston Road, Linlithgow.

The 83-year-old has been described to be slim and around 5ft 10in tall. When last seen he was wearing navy cargo trousers and a light grey jacket with dark grey reflective lining and fur.

He walks with a mobility aid which has four wheels on it.

Inspector Sacha Solman of Livingston Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jack and we would ask that anyone who may have seen him to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2637 of January 20."

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country who ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

