James keen to get his hands dirty and give a great-gran new home

A Dalkeith man who works for one of Scotland’s leading property firms has helped lay the foundations to assist families in Kenya secure a better future.

James Palmer, from Dalkeith, ­travelled to Homa Bay, Kenya, after volunteering to work with Habitat for Humanity and Homes for Scotland.

The 38-year-old, who works for ­Buccleuch Property, joined 16 other property professionals on the 10 day trip to build a home for an 84-year-old grandmother and her five orphaned grandchildren, having lost all of her own seven children to HIV/Aids.

James, an associate director at ­Buccleuch Property, said: “Habitat for Humanity is a charity with a deeply worthy vision and I was fortunate enough to have secured a place on this recent trip.

“What humbled and inspired me most was the community spirit. Everyone we were fortunate enough to meet had a sparkle of happiness and kindness to inspire those around them.

“No one should be living in dangerous or insecure accommodation that is inadequate for their basic needs and safety – every person in the community is deserving of a good home and we hope that the building design that we left is replicated throughout the area.”

The team worked alongside the local mason, known as John Chop-Chop, who instructed them to lay the foundations, floor-slab, walls, outdoor toilet block and structures by hand under the ­blistering sun. They worked round the clock to get as much as possible ­completed, with the roof and plastering finished off by local assistants.

James added: “The family I was helping to build a house for were wonderful. For an 84 year old to take on five ­grandchildren – two aged under 10 and three teenagers – is heroic, and she was a true delight to have met. Apart from getting our hands dirty, putting in long hours doing manual labour in serious heat – as well as being put to shame by a local nun and her wheelbarrow lifting strength, it was great fun being able to bond with the family, participate in the community and play games with the children.

“I’m delighted we were able to give them a brand new home, which offers safety and shelter and allows the family to have stability and the opportunity to flourish.”

Buccleuch Property (www.buccleuchproperty.co.uk) represents the commercial property interests of the Duke of Buccleuch with the core of its business operating in the investment and development markets together with significant interests in the strategic land and residential sectors across the Lothians and southern Scotland.

With offices in Edinburgh and ­London, Buccleuch Property has a ­market exposure of circa £250 million through a UK wide investment portfolio, a commercial development pipeline in excess of 2 million sq. ft. and a strategic land portfolio with more than 10,000 consented housing units.