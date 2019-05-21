Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain goes into administration

Have your say

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain Jamie’s Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

There are two Jamie’s Italian restaurants in Scotland, with one based in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow.

TV chef Jamie Oliver said: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

“I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.”

MORE TO COME

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.