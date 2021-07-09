Edinburgh Euromillions winner Jane Park, 25, tests positive for covid (Photo: ITV).

Jane Park, the 25-year-old EuroMillions winner from Edinburgh, told her Instagram followers that she never felt this ill in her whole life as she awaited her covid test results on Thursday.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Honestly never felt this ill in my whole life. Anyone know anything that’ll slightly help me?

"I feel like death. Awaiting covid results. Feel like I have a chest infection really bad struggling to breathe/catch my breath but the doctor said have a pcr test.”

Three hours later, the 25-year-old then posted her NHS covid notification text of her test which she took on Thursday.

It showed Ms Park had tested positive.

At 17, Jane Park was one of Britain’s youngest lottery winner, having bagged herself one million pounds back in 2013.

At the time of her win, Jane was living in a small, two bedroom council house in Edinburgh, sharing a room with her older sister – however, on Thursday, she told her followers that she is currently down in Oxford.

She had a job working in an office as an assistant, earning £8 an hour.

After her win, a BBC Scotland crew followed her for the first year of her newfound millionaire status.

She has hinted at starring in some reality TV shows.

Ms Park spent the winnings on cars and plastic surgery, and recently revealed that she had liposuction in Turkey this year.

