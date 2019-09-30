Jason Donovan to perform in Edinburgh on huge 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Australian singing sensation Jason Donovan will play in Edinburgh during his 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

Donovan will be playing at 52 towns and cities to mark the 30th anniversary of his hugely successful debut album Ten Good Reasons - this time with the Even More Good Reasons Tour.

He is scheduled to play at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on September 30th 2020, and Donovan will also be playing Aberdeen on the 29th and Glasgow on the 27th.

Donovan said: " “The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience.

"I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally. The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way."

After years of successful touring the country in huge productions like Priscilla, Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, and returning to Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London’s West End this summer, Donovan feels the time is right to get back to basics and return to straight-up performing.

He made a surprise appearance with his pal Kylie Minogue at her Hyde Park gig last summer, duet-ting once more on their million-selling collaboration Especially For You, and the reception was huge.

Donovan's music from the peak of his chart career brings back happy memories for much of his audience, who will look back on the '80s and '90s as the best days of their lives.

His 2016 tour, where he played not only his greatest hits but debut Ten Good Reasons in its entirety, was hailed a big success.