Jason Leitch has confirmed that people will be able to take their masks off as they dance in nightclubs across Scotland from August 9 onwards (Photo: Pixabay).

In an interview with Bauer Media, Jason Leitch said that while he would advise people to avoid crowds and be cautious in indoor social settings and on the dance floor, face mask rules will be relaxed.

The National Clinical Director said: “You will not need to wear a face covering on a dance floor and you won’t need to wear a face covering if you’re drinking at the bar.

“We’ve engaged with those night time industries throughout the day today and clarified that when you’re standing or sitting, eating or drinking, there is an exemption from wearing a face covering.

“So that means, strictly speaking, you can drink at the bar.”

It comes after the First Minister announced on Tuesday that nightclubs would be allowed to reopen on August 9 for the first time in more than a year.

Earlier, the Scottish Government confirmed “vertical drinking” – standing at the bar – would be allowed after confusion caused by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Many venues across the country were left confused over the lack of clarity over the issue of wearing face masks in the clubs.

