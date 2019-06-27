Jerry Spring to give keynote Edinburgh Festival speech

Controversial American broadcaster and talk show host Jerry Springer is to make a keynote speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival this year.



The 75-year-old, whose long-running TV show has just ended after 27 years, will also take part in a question and answer session.

Springer, who was involved in politics before he pursued a career in journalism and broadcasting, will be speaking in the wake of the fall-out over the cancellation of ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of a participant who failed a lie detector test.

Organisers have billed Springer, who was born in London but emigrated to the United States after the Second World War, as “the king of the tabloid talk show.”

They say Springer is expected to discuss his views on the relationships between politicians and the media, and how news organisations can uphold democratic debate in an era of fake news.

Springer said: “It’s an honour to be asked to speak - usually I’m being asked to be quiet.”