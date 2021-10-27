Jessica Snydrova, the 23-year-old reported missing from Dalkeith, has been traced.

In a social media post, Midlothian Police thanked the members of the public who had shared an appeal for information they had posted the day prior.

In this appeal, police stated that they were growing increasingly concerned for the safety of the 23-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snydrova, 23, had been last seen in the Woodburn area at around 10pm on October 23, and was reported missing on October 24.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.