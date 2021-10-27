Jessica Snydrova: Woman reported missing from Dalkeith found safe and well

Police have confirmed that Jessica Snydrova, 23, who had been missing from Dalkeith for four days, has been found safe and well.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 12:54 pm
Jessica Snydrova, the 23-year-old reported missing from Dalkeith, has been traced.

In a social media post, Midlothian Police thanked the members of the public who had shared an appeal for information they had posted the day prior.

In this appeal, police stated that they were growing increasingly concerned for the safety of the 23-year-old.

Snydrova, 23, had been last seen in the Woodburn area at around 10pm on October 23, and was reported missing on October 24.

