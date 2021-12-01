Joel McDiarmid was last seen two weeks ago at his family home around 4 pm on Wednesday, November 17.

His family have thanked the police for their continued work, saying: “We would like to thank the police and the public for the support we have received so far. Joel, if you are reading this, please get in touch, even if it’s just to let us know you are ok.

"There is a huge hole in our family without you here. All your friends are so desperate to hear from you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel McDiarmid: Family release statement to reach out to missing Bathgate man as police renew appeal

“You turn 29 next week and we have so much to look forward to over the next year that we can all celebrate together. We love and miss you so much.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Joel is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 1809 of 18 November.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.