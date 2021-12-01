Joel McDiarmid: Family release statement to reach out to missing Bathgate man as police renew appeal

The family of a missing West Lothian man has released a statement urging him to get in touch as police renew appeal.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:49 am

Joel McDiarmid was last seen two weeks ago at his family home around 4 pm on Wednesday, November 17.

His family have thanked the police for their continued work, saying: “We would like to thank the police and the public for the support we have received so far. Joel, if you are reading this, please get in touch, even if it’s just to let us know you are ok.

"There is a huge hole in our family without you here. All your friends are so desperate to hear from you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Joel McDiarmid: Family release statement to reach out to missing Bathgate man as police renew appeal

“You turn 29 next week and we have so much to look forward to over the next year that we can all celebrate together. We love and miss you so much.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Joel is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 1809 of 18 November.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations: shake-up and pilot year for Cap...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

West LothianCoronavirus