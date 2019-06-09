John Michie performance and Tam Dean Burn play honoured at Scottish theatre awards

Taggart and Holby City star John Michie has been honoured for his moving portrayal of a traumatised fire chief - in a return to the stage weeks after his daughter's boyfriend was jailed for causing her drug-related death at a music festival.

The 62-year-old was recognised for the best male performance at Scotland's annual theatre Oscars for his role as a haunted fire service commander in a new play inspired by the two devastating fires at the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Glasgow School of Art building.

Michie, who had described his character's "personal disintegration" during the the play, was praised by the judges of the Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland for "a heart-wrenching dignity and subtlety."

The best ensemble prize went to Lost At Sea, a fishing industry drama which Outlander, Outlaw King and River City actor Tam Dean Burn starred in just weeks after an alleged stabbing incident after a poetry event. He was treated in hospital but was released later the same day to recuperate at home.

Michie, whose character made his return to the stage at Oran Mor, in Glasgow's west end in April, last than two months after rapper Ceon Broughton was sentenced to eight and a half months behind bars for manslaughter after he gave 24-year-old Louella Fletcher-Michie the hallucinogenic dug 2-CP at the Bestival event in Dorset.

Michie had been in a break from filming the drama series Our Girl in Malaysia when his family was struck by tragedy in September 2017 but resumed filming around a month later.

In Rob Drummond's play The Mack, Michie played a fire chief trying to come to terms with the tragedies he has witnessed over the years, while Janet Coulson played an expert on Mackintosh and James McAnerney played the architect himself.

Speaking at the start of the run of the play, Michie said: “I try not to think about Louella too much otherwise I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now. It will never go away completely. There can be a cathartic side to acting where you can get some stuff out of it and there’s a little bit of that in this role."

Mark Brown, one of the critics on the "CATS Awards" judging panel, said: "John Michie played the role of the traumatised fire commander with a heart-wrenching dignity and subtlety.

"His performance conveyed with reverberative power the emotional reckoning of a stoical, west of Scotland man who, following the first fire at the Glasgow School of Art, is finally brought down by a career's worth of trauma."

Tam Dean Burn, who played the lead role of the skipper in Lost at Sea, starred alongside his Local Hero co-star Jennifer Black, as well as Gerry Mulgrew, Kim Gerard, Ali Craig, Helen McAlpine, Andy Clark, Thoren Ferguson and Sophia McLean. The Moray-set play also saw Ian Brown honoured as best director.

The judges said: "Morna Young's Lost at Sea is a requiem to the fishermen of the north-east who perished in the waves. Almost operatic in construction, the voices of the ensemble, individually and as a chorus, create an unforgettable portrait of the hardships and heartbreak faced by the fishing community."

Three CATS Awards were scooped by one of the biggest hits of last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Ulster American, which sparked a huge ticket scramble at the Traverse Theatre throughout its sell-out run.

David Ireland's black comedy about a Hollywood actor taking on a play to connect with his Irish roots only to clash with the Northern Irish writer and English director, was named best new play and best production, while one of its three stars, Lucianne Davenport, was honoured for best female performance.

The play, which went on to be staged in Belfast, Dublin, Australia and New Zealand after its Fringe run, was hailed by the judges as "a tragi-comic storm of razor-sharp, taboo-busting dialogue that spirals shockingly towards violence."

Mark Fisher, co-convener of the judging panel, said: "This has been another bumper year for theatre produced in Scotland. This was reflected in the large number of productions that were eligible for the awards and in the spread of winners between so many different companies.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best New Play: David Ireland, Ulster American, Traverse Theatre Company

Best Production: Ulster American, Traverse Theatre Company

Best Female Performance: Lucianne McEvoy (Ruth Davenport), Ulster American, Traverse Theatre Company

Best Male Performance: John Michie (Fireman), The Mack, A Play, a Pie and a Pint

Best Ensemble: Lost at Sea, Perth Theatre at Horsecross Arts and Morna Young

Best Director: Ian Brown, Lost at Sea, Perth Theatre at Horsecross Arts and Morna Young

Best Design: Shona Reppe (design concept), Ailsa Paterson (design realiser), Selene Cochrane (costume designer and maker) and Chris Edser (animator), Baba Yaga, Imaginate and Windmill Theatre Company

Best Music and Sound: Claire McKenzie (music and lyrics), Scott Gilmour (music and lyrics) and Richard Thomas (additional songs), My Left Right Foot – The Musical, Birds of Paradise and National Theatre of Scotland

Best Technical Presentation: The End of Eddy, Untitled Projects and the Unicorn Theatre

Best Production for Children and Young People: Stick by Me, Andy Manley and Ian Cameron, produced by Red Bridge Arts