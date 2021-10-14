The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they are in attendance at an incident in the new Johnnie Walker Princes Street after a call on Thursday evening.

Visitors to the tourist attraction have been evacuated from the building as four fire service appliances arrived after the fire alarm went off.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

