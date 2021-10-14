Johnnie Walker Princes Street: Brand new Edinburgh tourist attraction evacuated as emergency service attend the scene
Johnnie Walker Princes Street has been evacuated as the fire service attend the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they are in attendance at an incident in the new Johnnie Walker Princes Street after a call on Thursday evening.
Visitors to the tourist attraction have been evacuated from the building as four fire service appliances arrived after the fire alarm went off.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.