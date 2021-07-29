Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Jordan Robertson from North Berwick has become an internet sensation after sharing her story on Tik Tok during the pandemic.

Two months after cancelling her wedding and fleeing an abusive relationship the 29-year-old was facing a lonely lockdown in her city centre flat.

Fearing she would not cope with the isolation, the hairdresser who had recently opened her own salon, decided to create her own community and downloaded Tik Tok.

“We were about to go into the second lockdown,” she said. “I had just gotten out of a physically and mentally abusive relationship and was living alone for the first time in my life.

“The thought of being on my own was honestly so scary so I decided to make a Tik Tok so I had people to talk to, I wanted community.”

Since the second lockdown began Ms Robertson has gained six million likes and nearly 100k followers on the social media platform.

Her videos focus on makeup tutorials and life advice, tackling hard topics such as identity and bullying she helps people laugh and feel more positive.

“From what was definitely the worst phase of my life, I am here. It's incredible how much of a difference a year can make.

“At one point I was contemplating why I was here and I can't imagine being back there now. I think a lot of this change is thanks to the support I receive from viewers on Tik Tok, it’s changed my life in so many ways.”

LGBT+ education

Much of the social media star’s content focuses on her life as a transgender woman.

People contact her daily to learn more about the LGBT+ community, or to ask advice about their child who has just come out as trans.

“People worry about coming out because they think they are not going to have a normal life, not be able to get a job, have a partner or get engaged. Nobody wants to be different and singled out.

“I try and show them that there is so much more to your life than your gender. I always say being trans is the most boring part about me. I’m a person, I own a salon, I have a job, dogs and friendships. My life does not revolve around being trans, but being trans is just part of my life.

“Be who you want to be, work hard and more than anything be a good person and there is no reason you cant have a good life as a trans person. That’s my message.”

Standing up to trolls

The Tik Tok creator tries to keep her online platform as positive as possible and doesn’t let the ‘trolls’ tear her down.

“I almost feel sorry for them,” she said. “Because if that’s how you spend your day-to-day life that’s pretty sad.”

Looking towards her future Ms Robertson said she is excited to see where Tik Tok takes her but Salon 99, based in Portobello, remains her number one priority.

“I would love to work more with domestic abuse charities and Women's Aid.” she added. “But to be honest because it was never planned I’ve not got a plan, I’m just going with it.”

