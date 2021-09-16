Juniper Festival 2021: Edinburgh gin festival cancelled two weeks before launch
An Edinburgh gin festival has been axed just two weeks ahead of launch over fears it would not meet its usual high standards.
The popular Juniper Festival, due to take place at the Capital’s Summerhall from October 1 -3, was pulled due to a number of challenges that have arisen in the last year.
In a statement on Thursday, organisers said: “It's with a heavy heart we announce the postponement of Juniper Festival until next summer.
“Despite a lot of hard work in pulling together a large event in a sea of uncertainty, the challenges faced have proved too great for our small team and any festival we put on would not be of the high standard our wonderful guests have come to expect of us since Juniper Festival began in 2014.
“We're very sorry to those who were excited to attend, but hope to see you next year.
“All tickets will be valid for Juniper Festival 2022, or fully refunded.”