The popular Juniper Festival, due to take place at the Capital’s Summerhall from October 1 -3, was pulled due to a number of challenges that have arisen in the last year.

In a statement on Thursday, organisers said: “It's with a heavy heart we announce the postponement of Juniper Festival until next summer.

“Despite a lot of hard work in pulling together a large event in a sea of uncertainty, the challenges faced have proved too great for our small team and any festival we put on would not be of the high standard our wonderful guests have come to expect of us since Juniper Festival began in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have announced the postponement of Juniper Festival 2021 until next year.

“We're very sorry to those who were excited to attend, but hope to see you next year.

“All tickets will be valid for Juniper Festival 2022, or fully refunded.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.