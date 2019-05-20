Just another day in the office for Tartan Tornado

He stood on the podium clutching gold for Scotland and now a Capital boxing star has fought his way to the top to be crowned world champion.

Bringing home to Edinburgh the International Boxing Federation belt in the super lightweight category, thousands of Scottish supporters clamoured to congratulate their new boxing champ after the “electric” fight against Ivan Baranchyk at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old from Prestonpans now joins esteemed Scottish fighters and former world champions Ken Buchanan, Jim Watt and Ricky Burns, in taking his place at the sport’s top table.

But with a desire to unify the belts – meaning win all four world championship fights – hopes are high that one of Josh’s title clashes will take place in Edinburgh.

His last five World Boxing Council’s fights have been at the SSE Hydro and his fans are desperate for him to one day fight in front of an east coast home crowd.

Terry McCormack, who Josh trained under at Lochend Amateur Boxing Club, said the lack of facilities in the Capital means it would be almost impossible – but he is in no doubt the new champ will achieve his dream to unify the belts.

“He can do it, 100 per cent,” Terry said. “They reckon Prograis is the toughest of them all but he’ll beat him. World Boxing Council title holder José Ramírez is tough but Josh has the beat of him, and Maurice Hooker, the current World Boxing Organisation champion – he’ll break him.

“Once he’s undisputed champion he’ll be up there with Ken Buchanan – the lightweight champion of the world.”

Josh had fought at Meadowbank Stadium before it was closed.

“It is pretty sad that they’ve never built an arena in Edinburgh,” Terry added. “Unbelievable really. It must be one of the only capital cities that hasn’t got a major event arena for pop concerts and boxing shows – that’s why there’s no chance for Josh to fight at home.

“SSE is one of the best in Europe though, and probably the world.”

Trained by award-winning coach Shane McGuigan, son of former featherweight world champion Barry, Josh was inundated with support. George Groves, former WBA super middleweight world champion tweeted his congratulations: “Huge congrats to Josh Taylor on his impressive win last night capturing the IBF world title.”

Hibs supporters club HSL added: “Congratulations world champ from everyone at HSL and the Hibs family.” His partner Danielle Murphy said on social media that she had woken up on Sunday morning “on cloud 9”. The hairdresser has been by Josh’s side during his journey to the top.

Josh will now face American and current WBA champion Regis Prograis – who was ringside this weekend – in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, the location of which will be announced later this year.

In 2014, Josh was crowned Commonwealth Games gold medallist in Glasgow which until now he said was his proudest moment, “standing on top of that podium blasting out Flower O’ Scotland alongside 10,000 mad patriotic Scots. I don’t think I’ll ever top that”.

But following his latest win he said: “It’s on par with winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. “It hasn’t sunk in. It still feels like another day at the office. The noise inside the arena was incredible. The fans were just amazing. I believe I will go on and win the tournament now.”

Unlike most sports, there is no single governing body which decides the rules of boxing. Instead there are four – the World Boxing Association (WBA); the World Boxing Council (WBC); the International Boxing Federation (IBF); the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) – and they all have their own belts.

Therefore, in all 17 weight divisions there can be four different world champions.