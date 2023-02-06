Police say they are “very concerned” about the wellbeing of an 11-year-old girl missing from the Borders.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen at the Interchange in the centre of Galashiels around 5.45pm on Sunday, 5 February. There was a possible further sighting of her, walking alone on Melrose Road in the town, 10 minutes later, near to a local sports facility called the Queens Centre, in the direction of her home address, but no other confirmed sightings of her since, police said.

And officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to trace Kaitlyn. She is described as being around 4ft 11in, of slim build, with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots. Police say a significant number of enquiries have been carried out since she was reported missing to police at 8.15pm on Sunday night.

Local police commander, Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, said: “As time passes with no contact from Kaitlyn, we are very concerned for her wellbeing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to call police immediately. We do not have any information at this time to suggest she has come to any harm but it is important that we find her as soon as possible.

"We are continuing to search the area where she was last seen as well as other parts of Galashiels where she could be. Partner agencies, including the local mountain rescue team, are assisting us with these searches. There has been a real strength of feeling from the local community and we are grateful for their support. I would ask them to contact us as soon as possible if they have any information that could assist us.

“There are officers in the area so please approach any of them if you have information or call us on 101, quoting reference number 3314 of Sunday, 5 February, 2023. In addition we have set up a public portal where you can also send private CCTV or dash-cam if it can assist with our efforts to trace Kaitlyn. Please do not hesitate to call, as the slightest piece of information could help.”