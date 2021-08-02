Keane Wallis-Bennett: Edinburgh Council settle out of court after 12-year-old killed by collapsing school wall
The family of 12-year-old schoolgirl Keane Wallis-Bennett, who died after a gym wall collapsed at a Capital school, will receive a payout from Edinburgh council, it has been reported.
Keane was 12 years old when she was killed at Liberton High School in Edinburgh after a 6 ft gym wall collapsed.
Her mother Abbie Wallis launched legal action against the council after a fatal accident inquiry in 2017 ruled that nobody was to blame for the incident.
The Sun has reported that Edinburgh City Council has settled the case out of court, with the amount paid remaining private.
The newspaper added that the Court of Sessions has confirmed that the case is now settled.
The gym hall at Liberton High has been demolished and replaced after the incident.
It was ruled that the wall that collapsed was cracked at the base, and pupils leaning on it over time caused it to fall.