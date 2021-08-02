Keane was 12 years old when she was killed at Liberton High School in Edinburgh after a 6 ft gym wall collapsed.

Her mother Abbie Wallis launched legal action against the council after a fatal accident inquiry in 2017 ruled that nobody was to blame for the incident.

The Sun has reported that Edinburgh City Council has settled the case out of court, with the amount paid remaining private.

The newspaper added that the Court of Sessions has confirmed that the case is now settled.

The gym hall at Liberton High has been demolished and replaced after the incident.

It was ruled that the wall that collapsed was cracked at the base, and pupils leaning on it over time caused it to fall.

