Keep your necks craned for Lothian’s new giraffe bus which hits the streets of Edinburgh this weekend

Spot the Giraffe print buses

To celebrate the zoo’s new giraffe house opening to the public, a brand-new design featuring a high impact giraffe print wrap will run throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians this summer.

Adult male giraffes Ronnie and Arrow arrived at the city’s zoo in May and were joined by three more in June. The newly formed bachelor herd have some of the best views in the city from their brand-new hilltop home.

Their house has been designed with high level walkways which means visitors will be able to meet the world’s tallest animal face-to-face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the official transport partner for the zoo, Lothian has over 30 zoo themed buses running on the number 26 route and will also be supporting the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Giraffe About Town trail which will see over 40 huge giraffe sculptures displayed across the capital in summer 2022.

A message from the Editor: