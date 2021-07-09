Keep your necks craned for Lothian’s new giraffe bus which hits the streets of Edinburgh this weekend
The Capital will get wilder this weekend as Lothian’s first ever giraffe print bus takes to the streets.
To celebrate the zoo’s new giraffe house opening to the public, a brand-new design featuring a high impact giraffe print wrap will run throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians this summer.
Adult male giraffes Ronnie and Arrow arrived at the city’s zoo in May and were joined by three more in June. The newly formed bachelor herd have some of the best views in the city from their brand-new hilltop home.
Their house has been designed with high level walkways which means visitors will be able to meet the world’s tallest animal face-to-face.
As the official transport partner for the zoo, Lothian has over 30 zoo themed buses running on the number 26 route and will also be supporting the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Giraffe About Town trail which will see over 40 huge giraffe sculptures displayed across the capital in summer 2022.