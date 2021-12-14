Mr Moorhouse, 57, left the accommodation on Market Street at around 10pm on December 13, and was reported missing by his family and friends when he didn’t return.

He is 5ft and has short grey/white hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a blue shirt, a black jumper, a blue waterproof jacket and brown boots.

Police officers have been carrying out enquiries overnight to try to trace Mr Moorhouse but so far they have been unsuccessful.

They are currently reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information that could help trace him and are now seeking help from the public.

Inspector Catherine Thorburn said: “We are extremely concerned for Keith.

"This is totally out of character and he has never gone missing before.

"His family is, understandably, extremely worried and upset, they just want him back safe and well.

"I am appealing to any members of the public who may have seen him or who have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact us.”

If you believe you have seen Mr Moorhouse, or if you have any information on his whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3720 of December 13, 2021.

