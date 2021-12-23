Kenneth Houston, 57, was last in touch with friends at around 3.15pm on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kenneth is white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with a heavy build. He has grey/brown hair and is balding.

His family and friends are extremely concerned and want him home safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has launched an appeal for missing man Kenneth Houston, 57, from Musselburgh who was last in touch with friends on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers are checking for any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Kenneth may have gone.

Inspector George Nisbet said: “As time passes, our concern for Kenneth’s welfare is growing. He has recently been dealing with some personal issues and his family is understandably upset. I would ask anyone who may have seen Kenneth or who has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2615 of 21 December, 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.