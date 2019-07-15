Kezia Dugdale pitch perfect as a Kylie 'backing singer'

Former Scottish Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale was having the time of her life at a Kylie Minogue gig this weekend.

Ms Dugdale posted a video of herself singing along to the Australian superstar's duet with Jason Donovan, 'Especially for You'.

Posting a video of her sing-a-long rendition of the smash hit, Ms Dugdale tweeted: "Not sure your back up singers were up to much tonight Kylie - Incredible night at Edinburgh Castle."

Kylie was peforming at Edinburgh Castle on Sunday, and is set to close her summer tour with a second capital performance tonight.

The Australian singer delivered a barnstorming show in her Glastonbury legends slot two weeks ago, marking 14 years since a cancer diagnosis forced her to cancel her debut on the Pyramid Stage.

Ms Dugdale joined thousands of other fans who flocked to the Castle to see Kylie.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was enjoying Kylie's rendition of Especially for You

