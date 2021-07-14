Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 2nd and 3rd Kirkliston Brownie Pack took on the walking challenge to raise awareness and funds for St John’s Children’s Fund, which supports St John’s Hospital and other children’s healthcare settings across the county.

Forty-four Brownies, alongside four Pack Leaders, completed the sponsored three mile walk, earning themselves a ‘Well Done’ Brownie badge for their phenomenal fundraising efforts.

Unit leader Heather Still with Kirkliston Brownies.

Heather Still, unit leader at Kirkliston Brownies, said: “As a Brownie Leader with two packs, we are always looking for fun new things to do to challenge the girls.

"They love to do things for their community and enjoy helping others so when we found out about St John’s Children’s Fund, I knew they would jump at the chance to do something to give back.

“The decision was made to walk across the Forth Road Bridge which was a real challenge for me as I’m terrified of heights! Initially we had hoped to raise £500 so imagine how overwhelmed and delighted we were when the final total was £1,809.

“We are so proud of what the girls have achieved and it’s fantastic to be able to help a local charity which is supporting a hospital where many of the girls and their siblings were born.”

St John’s Children’s Fund is established by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) and is raising money for the children’s ward, maternity services and Special Care Baby Unit at St John’s, as well as Sunndach respite service.

Jackie Robson, fundraiser at ECHC, said: “This is a phenomenal fundraising effort by the girls and Leaders from Kirkliston Brownies and we are thrilled that they have chosen to support St John’s Children’s Fund.

“They are a credit to their community and we would like to say an enormous thank you to them for their incredible donation which will make a real difference to babies, children and families using St John’s Hospital and other children’s healthcare settings across West Lothian.”

