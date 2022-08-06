Ladies Day at Musselburgh Races: Aneela Afzal crowned most stylish woman

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Afzal impressed the judges with her modern glamorous style, with her stunning yellow outfit complemented with gold accessories.

She took first prize in the Style Awards at Stobo Castle Ladies Day and won a visit to Champagne Pommery in Reims, France, and a guided tour of the Domaine including the Clos Pompadour vineyard.

This prize also includes £1,500 spending money and an overnight stay in a four-star hotel.

Stylist Eva Arrighi, stylist and judge at Stobo Caste Ladies Day, said: “Ladies Day is synonymous with getting dressed up, and each year we see a collection of stunning styles and fashions. This year we are looking at the evolution of style and the competition was steep with so many amazing outfits worn by both the ladies and gentlemen attending the event."

Heather Burnside, of Dalkeith, took the second prize of a spa day and lunch for two at Stobo Castle with Ryan Young, of Eyemouth, winning a bottle of Pommery and a £50 gift voucher for Musselburgh Races after coming third in the style contest.

Meanwhile Josephine Lynas, of Dunfermline, won the Most Stylish Hat category and took home a £300 voucher to exchange at Edinburgh Hat Studio, owned by Edinburgh milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

Aneela Afzal, the winner of the Style Awards at Ladies Day at Musselburgh Races. PIC: Contributed.

Aisling Johnston, commercial manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We were delighted to welcome back thousands of spectators to enjoy our stylish sell out Stobo Castle Ladies Day. It's always a great day out and such a fabulous opportunity for people to really get dressed up – and this year they didn’t disappoint.”

After the last race, TV presenter, model and DJ, Vogue Williams continued the glamourous theme of the day and entertained the crowds on the decks well into the evening.