Landmark Edinburgh tourist attraction named as one of UK's spookiest streets

Edinburgh's Mary King's Close has been featured in a guide of 40 of the UK's spookiest streets. Picture: Mary King's Close

In the run-up to Halloween, Edinburgh's Mary King's Close, hidden under the City Chambers, has been featured in a guide by Feel Good Contacts of 40 of the UK's spookiest streets.

After being closed during the plague, residents were left on the streets to die alone, including a little girl named Annie.

Annie is said to haunt the street at night and tourists are asked to leave gifts for her spirit after she lost her doll in the abandoned close.

Mary King's Close featured in the list, which is based on local forum research, accounts from paranormal activity experts, local historians and tourist boards, with every location being accompanied by a short backstory of why it is haunted.

Ghost story writer Janine Pipe said: “Halloween brings out the adventurer in us, it makes us want to watch horror movies and listen to tales around the campfire. It can also lead us to wanting to investigate supposedly haunted places.

"There are many roads in the UK that have links with supernatural sightings; this comes as no great surprise when you think of the number of deaths they have seen over the centuries."