Laura Gorrie: Edinburgh police appeal launched after 39-year-old woman missing from Capital after boarding bus
Officers in Leith have launched an appeal after a 39-year-old woman has been missing from Edinburgh after boarding a bus in the Capital.
Laura Gorrie, aged 39, was last seen on Great Junction Street as she was boarding a number 7 bus on Friday at around 12.15pm.
Officers are now appealing for any information on the whereabouts of the missing 39-year-old from Edinburgh as part of their ongoing efforts to trace her.
Ms Gorrie is known to travel extensively by bus and train.
She is described as white and of heavy build with shoulder-length brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a black hooded top and black trainers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are concerns for Laura’s welfare and officers are keen to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.
"Anyone with any information on Laura’s whereabouts is urged to contact 101 with reference 1426 of 6 August.”