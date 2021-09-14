Leanne Reilly was reported missing from the Telford Road area of the city around 2.10 pm yesterday.

She was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Gorgie.

She has been described as being around 5ft 6ins tall, medium build with long black hair.

She wears glasses and although there was no description of her clothing, she in believed to be in possession of a pink suitcase.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Leanne’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible.

“We would appeal to anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who has seen anyone matching her description to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1719 of 13 September.

