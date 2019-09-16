Legendary Edinburgh fundraiser Tom Gilzean is 'determined' to get back to Princes Street for charity work

Edinburgh’s best-known fundraiser Tom Gilzean’s family says he is ‘determined’ to get back to full strength and carry on collecting for his ‘beloved charities’.

The 99-year-old, who suffered a nasty fall at a tram stop in Edinburgh last month, has left hospital and is currently recovering in his new care home.

Tom received a blow to the head and broken fingers after falling from his mobility scooter at York Place tram stop on August 21.



The fundraising legend's son, Douglas Gilzean, 68, said that while his father’s recovery would be ‘slow’ he is ‘a very determined man’ and is itching to get back to his favourite collecting spot outside Marks and Spencer on Princes Street.



He said: “When I first went to see him in the hospital he didn’t recognise me because of the concussion and it took him a while to get back to normal.



“But over the last few days he really seems to have bounced back, all he wants to do it get back out fundraising. His whole life is about making as much money as he can for his charities and hopefully in time he will be back on Princes Street, but for now he is being well looked after in his new care home.”



Mr Gilzean has collected over £1m for charity since starting fundraising 19-years ago and is ‘passionate’ about ‘giving back’ to the city that had been ‘so good to him’.



He has been flooded with messages of support for his numerous fans who have reached out through the facebook page ‘Tom Gilzean Appreciation Society’ which is providing regular updates on the famous fundraisers condition.