Leith actor urges film and TV bosses to stop ‘crippling-up’

A disabled city actor has been giving other budding performers vital advice on getting into the industry.

Leith based actor and director Robert Softley Gale criticised film and television producers and directors for “cripping-up” – getting able-bodied actors to portray disabled characters.

Mr Gale, who was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, said the industry had to change its attitude to disabled actors in the same way it has tackled race.

Mr Gale, 49, is creative director of Birds of Paradise theatre company, creating performances which place disabled artists centre stage.

Speaking at a workshop hosted by the Edinburgh International Film Festival Youth Programme, he said: “We wouldn’t get people to black up or get a male actor to play a woman, that would be completely inappropriate,” he said. “We need to move disabled roles in the same direction.”

Robert often sees able-bodied actors land disabled roles such as Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything and Bryan Cranston in The Upside.

He said: “The excuse filmmakers give is that there are no disabled actors of that calibre with that profile and experience but disabled actors will never get to that point unless they get the roles to develop, it’s a vicious cycle.”

Culture, tourism and external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop, who attend the workshop, backed Mr Gale, saying: “Screen is crucial for advancing equality and diversity, through its ability to change attitudes and increase understanding.

“Together, we need to look at what happens on screen in the stories which are told.

“Our young people are an important force in influencing change in the culture of society, workplaces and communities, which is why events such as this workshop are so important.

“By working together we can help to inspire new talent and break down the barriers which still face too many people today, and increase equality in the screen industry, both behind and in front of the camera.”