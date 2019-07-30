Leith's newest pop-up cocktail bar and street food trucks will arrive this weekend

A new area with a pop-up cocktail bar and street food will open this weekend in Leith.

LANE, created by the team behind Custom Lane in collaboration with Beetle Juice Cocktail Bar, will showcase some of the best street food in Edinburgh with food trucks and vendors taking up residency every weekend from Friday August 2nd at The Shore.

Conceived by GRAS, Custom Lane is a collaborative platform created to identify, support and celebrate emerging world-class design in Scotland.

Custom Lane is a collaborative centre for design and making opened in 2017 which is compromised of a café, shop, gallery, event space and workshop and is fully accessible to the public.

LANE will be home to a series of popular street food concepts kicking off with Edinburgh based pop-up, The Tenement Pizzeria, who take up residency for the inaugural weekend's launch and will be serving the very best Italian pizza with a choice of fresh toppings and a selection of authentic antipasti to gathered revellers at trendy new hang-out.

Beetle Juice Cocktail bar, who have been popped up at TRNSMT and REWIND festivals will introduce their converted 1970's VW Cocktail van to LANE throughout August and September weekends.

They will be serving up mouthwatering cocktails from Mojitos to Margarita's and Summer anthems will help create a festival style atmosphere set on a banks of the Water of Leith.

Sameer Dhumale from Beetle Juice Scotland said: "Beetle Juice and the Lane are a magic mix and guests have a lot to look forward to!

“The Lane will be decked out with sail roofs to match the shore vibes, fire pits, great food and drink options, and of course some music to tie it all together".

Gunnar Groves-Raines from GRAS said: "We’re delighted to welcome Beetle Juice and partners to Custom Lane for a celebration of community, food and drink.

“LANE will be a very natural extension to our cultural programme, embodying the same spirit of exploration and creativity and adding an exciting new element to life on the shore".

LANE will be open on Friday's from 4pm - 10pm, Saturdays 12pm - 8pm and Sunday 12pm - 6pm throughout August and September at Custom Lane, 1 Customs Wharf, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AL.