Letters: Can you help to find our bridesmaid after 53 years?

RETURNED expat Joe McCue and his wife are searching for a lady who was a bridesmaid at their Edinburgh wedding back in 1966.

I am writing to ask for your help. When my wife and I married in Edinburgh on 2 February 1966 her bridesmaid was a lady called Irene Lodge who lived in Clermiston, who will now be about 73 years old.

She worked with my wife Margaret in a hairdressing salon in Edinburgh. We emigrated to South Africa soon after we married and unfortunately lost touch with her.

We have now returned to the UK and live in Hampshire, where my wife often says “I wonder what ever happened to Irene”.

I know she would be thrilled if she could find out where Irene is now living. If you could help it would be a wonderful gesture from the Edinburgh News, and it would be wonderful if she could make contact with Irene. You are now our only hope so I appeal to you to help!

Joe McCue, 0239-259 7127, joe.mccue50@gmail.com

