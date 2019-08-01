Lewis Capaldi denies Noel Gallagher feud and says ex-Oasis star loves him

Lewis Capaldi has referred to his feud with Noel Gallagher as a "lovers' tiff", saying that the former Oasis star now loves him.

The West Lothian singer-songwriter had been involved in a public spat with Gallagher in recent weeks after the Mancunian enquired "who is this Capaldi fella?" during an interview before calling the singer an "idiot" and bemoaning the state of modern music.

Sarcastically labelling the day he took aim at Capaldi as the "greatest" in the young singer's life, Gallagher later said Scotland was "like a Third World country" and compared the singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Capaldi, who topped the charts for several weeks this year with his debut album, has now said Gallagher is a "lovely man" after meeting him recently.

Asked about the feud, the 22-year-old musician told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: "I wouldn't call it a feud, I'd call it a lovers' tiff."

Referring to his appearance at Glastonbury Festival, where he came on stage wearing a bucket hat and Oasis-style green coat over a T-shirt embellished with Gallagher's face inside a heart, Capaldi said: "I don't know who wants to see beef between me and Noel Gallagher but, yeah, he said some unfavourable things, did Noel, and I responded by getting my hair cut like his brother and dressing up like his brother and wearing a shirt with his face on it with a love heart on it.

"It was a whole thing, I tell you something, the beef was raw, it was some raw beef."

Following his Glastonbury stunt, Capaldi donned a mask of the Wookiee for his set on the main stage of TRNSMT in Scotland.

The Someone You Loved singer added that he was "so pleased" to be involved in the spat with Gallagher.

"Growing up, part of loving Oasis, part of growing up and being an Oasis fan was loving all the slams that he used to dish out," he said.

"So I used to grow up and watch these compilation videos of Noel Gallagher slagging off artists, and now I can be part of one of those compilation videos."

On meeting his sparring partner, Capaldi said they had a "big hug" and that Gallagher was "into it".

"This is the thing, right - he bloody ... he loves me," he added.

"I'm trying to work out if I can send him a plaque for the album. It would be tremendous.

"But no, he's a lovely man, there was no animosity. I mean, I've got new T-shirt ideas for Chewis Capaldi for him calling me Chewbacca.

"This is totally fine, do you know what I mean?"