Lewis Capaldi enjoys night out in Edinburgh after 'dropping in' to Sneaky Pete’s

Singer Lewis Capaldi poses for pictures with fans at Edinburgh venue Sneaky Pete's. Photo: Sneaky Pete's instagram

As the Capital's nightclubs reopened for the first weekend since the latest Covid restrictions were eased, the West Lothian chart sensation visited Cowgate venue Sneaky Pete's.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker, who hails from Whitburn, was seen posing for selfies and happily chatting away to clubbers.

Staff at Sneaky Pete’s posted a picture of Capaldi at the venue on Instagram, titled ‘look who dropped in’.

As Omicron cases peaked over the festive period, the industry’s busiest time of the year, nightclubs were forced to close and table service and physical distancing measures were back in place for venues serving alcohol from December 27.

But last Monday (January 24), that all changed.

Nightclubs across the county are now able to welcome back revellers after almost a month of being closed, and pub-goers are welcome to take a seat at the bar to enjoy a pint as table service is no longer required.

Physical distancing measures between tables and the advice for customers to only meet in groups containing three households or fewer have also been scrapped.

Capaldi is often seen enjoying himself on nights out in Edinburgh and Glasgow, but the singer has been quieter of late, having taken a year off to concentrate on his eagerly-awaited second album.

The singer has been working with One Republic's Ryan Tedder – and says he can’t wait for fans to hear his new songs.

Speaking last week, the 25-year-old said: “I have been busy in the studio and everything is getting into a bit more shape.

“I can't wait to get the songs out now and release my new music. It's been a long wait for everyone.”

Last year Capaldi was named in a list of Britain's richest celebrities aged 30 and under.The singer placed at No. 6 on Heat Magazine's annual rich list – having amassed a £17m fortune.Capaldi released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019, spending 10 weeks in the album top spot.The record spawned a string of hits including Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait.

