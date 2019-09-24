Lewis Capaldi on Tinder: the singer is swiping for a date to join him at his New York show

Lewis Capaldi is partnering with dating app Tinder this autumn in a quest to find love.

Posters of the West Lothian singer and funnyman's real Tinder profile have been spotted at bus stops and on tubes and billboards across the country since yesterday, causing intrigue among fans and passers-by.

Lewis Capaldi plasters billboards of his Tinder profile poster across the UK. (Picture: contributed)

Capaldi has admitted that he struggles to get matches and dates on the app, despite his witty banter and vocal skills - so now he’s launching a campaign to find love.

Two lucky Tinder matches will get the chance to fly to New York to join Capaldi at his Brooklyn show on 11 October and he’s also giving away tickets to his sold-out shows across the UK and Europe.

Capaldi, said: “I’m very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favourite big lovely handsome celebrity (me).

“I’m yet to find love & Tinder Gold is the only lifeline I have left before I’m resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother.”

To be in with a chance of matching with the singer and winning the prize, members of Tinder can swipe right on his profile.

Fans can also go to the URL on Capaldi’s Tinder profile poster, which is displayed in various locations across the UK.

The profile is verified on the app with two blue ticks, so potential matches can see it’s the real Capaldi.

Lewis Capaldi UK Tour dates:

NOV 22 - Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)

NOV 23 - Manchester, Academy (SOLD OUT)

NOV 25 - Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

NOV 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

NOV 28 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall (SOLD OUT)

NOV 29 - London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

NOV 30 - Norwich, UEA (SOLD OUT)

DEC 2 - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

DEC 3 - Sheffield, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

DEC 5 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)

DEC 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

DEC 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

MAR 2 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

MAR 3 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

MAR 5 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)

MAR 6 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)

MAR 8 - Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

MAR 9 - Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

MAR 11 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

MAR 12 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)

MAR 13 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)

MAR 15 - Aberdeen, TECA (SOLD OUT)