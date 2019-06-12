Lewis Capaldi relives moment his card was declined at celebrity party with Sam Smith and Niall Horan

Lewis Capaldi was left mortified when his bank card was declined at a celebrity party.

The chart-topper was told he didn’t have enough funds to pay for his drinks bill at the star-studded bash which he attended with singer Sam Smith and One Direction star Niall Horan.

Capaldi said he had been buying rounds of tequila shots for his celebrity mates at a club in Los Angeles but had the most embarrassing moment of his life when he went to settle his tab.

The 22-year-old, from Whitburn, said: “Niall Horan had played a show in LA and me and my piano player got invited back to this after show thing.

“We go down to this place and Sam Smith was there and Diplo was there. We’re thinking ‘be cool, be cool’.

“We got chatting and I was like ‘I’ll get everybody a drink’. Part of me thought it was going to be a free bar but it wasn’t.

“I got a tequila shot for everybody and I thought these guys are going to think I’m so cool.

“I got the bill back and was something north of $200. At this point, I can’t afford this and even if I got that bill back now I would be sweating.

“I gave her the card and I was shaking. She goes to swipe the card and pay for it and she says ‘It’s not actually working’.

“I have got Sam Smith and Niall Horan standing behind me and I said to my piano player in the most subtle way possible ‘you’re going to have to give me your card right now because we need to get out of this situation’.

“I have never been so scared in my life. It was sheer embarrassment. His card worked and I still owe him the money.”