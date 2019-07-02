Lewis Chessman bought in Edinburgh antiques shop for £5 is sold for £735k

One of the Lewis Chessman bought at an Edinburgh antiques shop for £5 has sold for £735,000 at auction.

The medieval chess piece sat in a drawer for 50 years before being taken into Sotheby's last year.

On Tuesday it went under the hammer at the auction house where it sold for less than the top estimate of £1m.

In 1831, 93 pieces were found buried in a sand dune on the Isles of Lewis – almost enough to make four chess sets. One knight and four warders were missing, and it is thought this figure is one of those warders.

An Edinburgh antiques dealer bought it for £5 in 1964. Neither him or his family knew the significance of the piece, but it was a much treasured heirloom.

The owner’s late mother believed it “almost had magical qualities”. The 8.8cm piece of crafted walrus ivory was passed down to the man's grandchildren, who have now sold it.

Sotheby’s expert Alexander Kader, who valued the piece for the family, said his “jaw dropped” when he realised what it was.

He said: “We get called down to the counter and have no idea what we are going to see. More often than not, it's not worth very much. I said, 'Oh my goodness, it's one of the Lewis Chessmen'."

Most of the Lewis Chessmen are on display at the British Museum and National Museum of Scotland. Believed to have been made in Norway, experts call the chessmen an “important symbol of European civilisation”.

They have also appeared in popular culture, most notably as inspiration for part of the plot for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.