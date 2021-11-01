Lidl in Dalkeith reopens doors to shoppers after major revamp

The Lidl store is now the biggest in Scotland

Lidl GB has confirmed that its supermarket at Newmills Road, Dalkeith, which first opened in 2000, re-opened to shoppers on October 28 at 8am.

After two decades of serving the local community, the store has undergone an extension and programme of modernisation as part of the company’s £1.3bn investment over two years in its estate across the UK.

Once opened, the budget chain said the larger 1670m2 sales area will also see additional jobs created for the local economy and deliver even more of Lidl’s fresh, quality, great value products to nearby residents.

The multi-million pound investment will also see the addition of upgraded facilities including customer toilets and baby changing, rapid electric vehicle charging spaces as well as refurbishment of the store to improve the overall shopping experience.

Lidl’s Dalkeith site will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in making our Dalkeith store Lidl’s biggest and best yet. It’s fantastic to be able to offer people a superb shopping experience, while also creating more jobs. We look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.

"The retailer's ever-growing estate of over 100 stores spans Scotland from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south - offering great value products from over 60 Scottish suppliers.”

