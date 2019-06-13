Lidl unveils new tartan to celebrate 25 years in Scotland

Handcrafted by D C Dalgliesh, one of the only remaining mills in Scotland that specialises in traditional tartan weaving, the hand-woven tartan was inspired by foodie shades of aubergine, mackerel, blueberry and peppermint.

The tartan is expected to be rolled out for special occasions, such as the opening of new shops.

Norma Douglas, Assistant Personnel Team Manager at Lidl launches the new tartan.

As the retailer gets set to open its 100th location in Scotland, the design is woven from a symbolic 100-thread count alongside the foodie-inspired yarns.

The food shop, which first opened in 1994, has a network of Scottish suppliers and stocks over 300 products made in Scotland.

Regional Director for Lidl in Scotland Ross Millar, said: “A traditional Scottish tartan evokes a true sense of belonging and, having been part of the fabric of Scottish communities for 25 years, we can’t think of a better way to commemorate this special milestone.

"From Kirkwall in the north to Stranraer in the south, we are proud to serve the communities of Scotland and champion the quality produce of over 60 Scottish suppliers.”

Norma Douglas with Nick Fiddes, Director at D C Dalgliesh.

The tartan launches on the same day as Lidl’s new advertising campaign in Scotland, which highlights the retailer’s commitment to being ‘Big On’ quality, whilst always Lidl on price.