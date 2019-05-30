Lifeboat search launched after concerns over swimmer near Dunbar

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat was launched to search for an overdue swimmer after concerns were raised for their welfare.

The vessel left shore at 3:15pm yesterday (Wednesday 29 May) after concerns were raised for an overdue swimmer near Barns Ness Lighthouse, around three miles from Dunbar.

The lifeboat hurried to the location and commenced a search of the area, joined by Dunbar RNLI inshore lifeboat and St Abbs independent lifeboat.

Coastguard teams carried out a shoreline search.

Dunbar ILB located the swimmer and after confirming all was well, all units were stood down by the UK Coastguard and returned to station.