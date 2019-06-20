Lifelong Hibs fan reunited with rare childhood scarf after losing it at 2007 cup victory parade

A lifelong Hibs fan has been reunited with a rare childhood scarf he lost during the club's League Cup final victory parade celebrations 12 years ago.

David McDonald was given the scarf by his parents in 1978 when he was just 12 years old. His mother hand-sewed a line of seven distinctive patches onto it including the club's 1973 League Final crest, a green and white V-sign gesture as made famous by Winston Churchill, and a Harley-Davidson styled Hibs symbol.

Hibs players during their 2007 League Cup final celebrations. Pic: Jon Savage/Hibernian Retro.

But he lost the treasured garment while leaving Easter Road after the 2007 victory parade celebrations, following the club's 5-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Whoever found it eventually sold it online last year for £60 to a Hibs nostalgia group which collects memorabilia and share pictures and memories online.

A member of Hibernian Retro told the Evening News that Mr McDonald got in touch after recognising pictures of the scarf they had shared on social media.

Members of the group drove out to Mr McDonald's home and handed it back to him about two weeks ago.

The childhood Hibs scarf which Mr McDonald lost at the 2007 League Cup victory parade. Pic: Hibernian Retro.

The group member said: "It's an amazing thing to be able to give back to someone the scarf they had for 29 years.

"David was absolutely overwhelmed to have it back."

After being reunited with the neckwear, Mr McDonald said: "I was really upset to lose the scarf as it meant so much to me as it was my first scarf.

"I just want to thank all the guys at Hibs Retro for passing it back to the rightful owner."

The Hibernian Retro logo.

It is thought the 54-year-old lost his scarf on the way out of the stadium, where the players had been showcasing the trophy.

The reason Hibernian Retro bought the scarf was because of the 1973 League Cup Final crest, a year which conjures up lots of happy memories for the Hibees as they beat Hearts 7-0 that season.

Hibs had beaten Celtic 2-1 to win the League Cup final in 1972.

Hibernian Retro receives lots of pictures daily which they share on social media, as well as collecting plenty of memorabilia.

The group member added: "It's all about sharing various stories on the life and times of Hibernian."

Hibernian Retro said they were pleased to help reunite Mr McDonald with the scarf. You can follow their posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Mr McDonald has also told Hibernian Retro they can display the scarf at any exhibitions they plan to hold in the future.