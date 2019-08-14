Limited edition bagel created for Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Bross Bagels, who are the main food partner of the Gilded Balloon throughout the Fringe Festival have brought out a limited edition bagel to celebrate the month-long event.

The Rabbi Burns bagel is an all day breakfast bagel complete with haggis, bacon, smoked applewood cheese, tattie scone & rock sauce which is sold at £6.75.

Throughout August, Bross Bagels are occupying a container at the top of South College Street which is open from 10am until 1pm daily.

The limited edition bagel is available in Bross's festival pop up container & all Bross Bagels shops throughout August.

Gilded Balloon is one of Scotland’s leading entertainment venues presenting an annual programme as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. As one of the four largest venues at The Edinburgh Festival, Gilded Balloon is well known internationally for presenting an amazing annual showcase of theatre, comedy and cabaret. This year Gilded Balloon are presenting their largest programme to date across 5 different venue hubs

As well as the container near Potterrow, will also be doing two further pop ups during this year’s festival at Gilded Balloon’s Rose Street Theatre Cafe and at their newest venue, the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose on Chambers Street between 10am and 3pm.

Owner, Larah Bross, is shortlisted as a finalist for this year's Scottish Women's Awards 2019 within the ‘Independent Retail Business of the Year’ category just two years after opening her first shop in Portobello.